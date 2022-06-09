Audited accounts

Erroneous ones must be investigated, removed from archives and refiled

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I refer to the article "Signs of corporate trouble and the costs of misconduct" (June 2).

When a complainant informs the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) that erroneous audited accounts had been filed, and Acra concludes that to be the case, it should ensure that the erroneous accounts are removed, corrected and refiled, and not let the same erroneous accounts remain uncorrected in the archives.

At the same time, Acra should start an investigation into the public accountant who had signed the erroneous audited accounts, and not wait for a separate complaint to be lodged.

Cheong Wing Kiat

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 09, 2022, with the headline Erroneous ones must be investigated, removed from archives and refiled. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top