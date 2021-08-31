Audit needed to find out about companies' financial difficulties

It is not clear what caused the financial troubles the Greatearth group of companies got themselves into (Five BTO projects delayed as contractor goes bust, Aug 27).

In the case of Greatearth Corporation and Greatearth Construction, since they were awarded many government contracts, can there be a special audit to find out what exactly those financial difficulties were?

Auditors should also attempt to find out if those financial difficulties were valid and caused the shutdown.

Were there reasonable measures taken by those in charge who performed their fiduciary duties conscientiously, or were there cases where those in charge sought an easier way out at the drop of a hat?

Tan Kar Quan