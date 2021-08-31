Construction delay

Audit needed to find out about companies' financial difficulties

  • Published
    37 min ago

It is not clear what caused the financial troubles the Greatearth group of companies got themselves into (Five BTO projects delayed as contractor goes bust, Aug 27).

In the case of Greatearth Corporation and Greatearth Construction, since they were awarded many government contracts, can there be a special audit to find out what exactly those financial difficulties were?

Auditors should also attempt to find out if those financial difficulties were valid and caused the shutdown.

Were there reasonable measures taken by those in charge who performed their fiduciary duties conscientiously, or were there cases where those in charge sought an easier way out at the drop of a hat?

Tan Kar Quan

Were there reasonable measures taken by those in charge who performed their fiduciary duties conscientiously, or were there cases where those in charge sought an easier way out at the drop of a hat?
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2021, with the headline 'Audit needed to find out about companies' financial difficulties'. Subscribe
Topics: 