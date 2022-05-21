Same commitment should be given to serving NS

I am not surprised that members of the local sports fraternity have welcomed swimmer Joseph Schooling's call for a national dialogue on managing the expectations of athletes undergoing national service (Dialogue is good for all, May 20).

But I believe our sportsmen should give the same commitment that they have given to sports to serving NS.

All those serving NS must be prepared to sacrifice a part of their life to serving their country regardless of their occupation.

I am sure the Ministry of Defence has done its best wherever possible to accommodate the training needs of our sportsmen. Private sector employers have also extended such privileges to their employees.

Let us not set a precedent by letting individuals call for a dialogue for the benefit of a privileged few.

Medals can bring glory to Singapore but it is more important to have people with commitment serve NS for Singapore's peace and security. All Singaporean sportsmen should know that if there is no Singapore, there is no sport to talk about.

Harry Ong Heng Poh