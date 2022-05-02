Using existing HDB flats gives seniors more options

As a Merdeka Generation Singaporean, I fully agree with the suggestion by associate editor Chua Mui Hoong of turning existing HDB flats into assisted living units for the "missing middle" who are not well enough to live independently but not so frail as to need nursing home care (Can HDB flats be turned into assisted living units? April 29).

My wife and I live in a two-room flexi HDB flat. Although we are healthy and able to carry out all daily living activities now by ourselves, the time will come very soon when we will fall under the "missing middle" group.

Turning HDB flats into assisted living units is a workable eldercare option.

Proper regulation by the authorities to facilitate this is the way forward. Subsidies given by the Government would ensure its sustainability. Eldercare operators could benefit from economies of scale if more flats are used this way.

Elderly Singaporeans like my wife and me would then have more avenues to explore as we age.

Ng Choon Lai