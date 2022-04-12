Court ruling sends clear signal that violence is not condoned in intimate relationships

We refer to the report, "Man who assaulted pregnant girlfriend gets jail term instead of fine" (April 8).

As an agency working with victims and perpetrators of domestic violence, Pave supports the High Court decision in this case of a young man who attacked his pregnant girlfriend viciously. Instead of the fine imposed by the lower court, the High Court sentenced him to two weeks in jail.

The ruling sends a clear signal that violence is not condoned in intimate relationships.

At Pave, we see many abusers who say their use of violence was a spur-of-the-moment action. Yet, our experience over nearly three decades tells us that few perpetrators inflict vicious abuse only once. It usually happens again, and the violence often gets worse.

It is not uncommon for abusers, and even their victims, to minimise the violence afterwards. "He's just young" is often offered as the explanation for abuse.

Minimising the violence only reinforces an abuser's refusal to accept responsibility for his behaviour and places the burden of salvaging the relationship on the abused partner.

Forgiveness is a theme that turns up regularly among victims of abuse, too. Many drop their police reports or rescind personal protection orders to save the relationship.

Pave has seen many women who married the men who abused them while they were dating, hoping the men would change after marriage. Sadly, for many, the violence not only continued, but also became worse, with a serious impact on their children.

The violence must stop. Most of the couples who come to Pave remain in their marriages when the abusers own up to their actions and change. When an abuser refuses to own his actions, it is not hard to predict that the violence will continue.

We hope the young man jailed for attacking his girlfriend will acknowledge the seriousness of his actions and obtain the help he needs, to ensure that this couple can put violence behind them.

Sudha Nair

Executive Director

Pave