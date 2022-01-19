Develop rapport among member countries' citizens

Former foreign minister George Yeo is absolutely right to suggest that Singapore should work on reconnecting with its South-east Asian neighbours to avoid being caught between the United States and China (S'pore should prepare for up to 30 years of US-China rivalry: George Yeo, Jan 12).

The US-China rivalry has forced many countries to take sides.

Overseas Chinese are divided between being proud of an emerging strong China because of common ancestral links and worrying about being seen as disloyal by their home countries.

More effort must be made to develop rapport among people in Asean. Promote more interaction between different South-east Asian universities. Encourage students to attend a semester or two at a different Asean university.

This would hopefully nurture more close relationships among the young people who would lead their countries one day.

Establish an Asean-wide TV network to screen high-quality South-east Asian shows, so that young people are familiar with lifestyles and cultures in the region.

Asean countries have lived together mostly in peace for decades. It would be a waste if engagement among member countries' citizens became less frequent or less in-depth. From friends, let's become close friends.

Foo Sing Kheng