Manufacturers and distributors should look into reducing the amount of paper and plastic used in Covid-19 antigen rapid test kit packaging.

Customers don't need fancy designs or colours. The test kit's instruction manual could be printed on the inside of the box rather than on a separate sheet of paper. And many customers do not use the foldable paper stand or the extra Ziploc bags.

Perhaps manufacturers could roll out a line of test kits with simplified packaging.

Chia Yong Ming