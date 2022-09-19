High-speed car chases put others at risk

An article, "Man who rammed into pedestrian during Toa Payoh high-speed police chase pleads guilty" (Sept 14), reported that a driver who was being chased by the police hit a pedestrian.

It also reported that the pedestrian might have permanent knee pain as a result.

The driver had also weaved through traffic at high speed, which could have had more severe consequences had he collided with another vehicle.

It is important to catch suspects, but is there a need to take the risk of chasing them on crowded roads while putting the lives of other drivers and unsuspecting pedestrians at risk?

There might be other, safer alternatives that could be considered to catch people, within the wide suite of technological options available to law enforcement today.

Edward Thomas Patani, 18

JC2 student