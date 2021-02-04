Appointment needed to get refund for parking coupons

After dropping my car off for servicing at Alexandra Village on Feb 1, I realised I had some unused parking coupons and went to the nearby Housing Board branch office in Bukit Merah Central to get a refund for them, since I will be using the Parking.sg app rather than the coupons.

At the branch, I was told that I had to make an appointment for such a transaction, which is usually done quickly over the counter. I went online to make an appointment and the earliest date I got was in March.

I cannot understand why an appointment has to be made for every transaction. I can understand that HDB is trying to minimise queues, but can't queues for some simple transactions that won't take long be managed?

A simple way to avoid crowds is to let people get a queue number, then inform them by SMS when their turn comes, which is what hospitals and banks do. It frustrates me that I had to make an appointment for such a simple transaction though I was already there.

Is HDB overdoing things by insisting that every transaction requires an appointment, in the name of Covid-19?

Jacqueline Lim