BTO delays

Any cancelling of purchase must come with penalty

  • Published
    36 min ago

Mr Lim Chong Leong suggests that the Housing Board allow successful Build-To-Order (BTO) flat applicants who are affected by construction delays to opt for resale flats without forfeiting their deposit (Let those affected by BTO delay buy resale flats without penalty, May 18).

Anyone who is allowed to cancel the sales agreement in this way should be considered a second-time applicant if he applies for another BTO flat in the future.

This would make it fairer to other eligible applicants.

Implementing Mr Lim's suggestion would also mean a surge in demand for resale flats, increasing their price and potentially putting them out of reach of buyers who are eligible to buy only resale flats.

Ng Choon Lai

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 20, 2021, with the headline 'Any cancelling of purchase must come with penalty'. Subscribe
Topics: 