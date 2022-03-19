Punishment not enough without education

The only way to fight the drug scourge is to reduce demand for it (Risks of relaxing attitudes towards drugs, March 17). And the best way to do that is to educate families and individuals about the harmful effects of drug abuse, complemented by policing action.

A lack of education and outreach is allowing the young to be influenced by liberal voices that believe drugs like marijuana are harmless.

Relying on punishment alone as a weapon is not going to work as the young are inherently curious and rebellious. The more you forcibly try to stop them from doing something, the more they are attracted to it.

We can educate families and young people about the biopsychosocial factors that lead to drug addiction. Some, such as adverse childhood experiences, mental illness or neglectful parenting, are already present in the community.

More than an interest in drugs, it is these factors that drive the young to drug abuse. So how is punishment going to help correct them?

Singaporeans need to know what family and community factors drive the young to abuse drugs.

As an addiction counsellor, I know of many families in which parents and children are ignorant about the ill effects of drug abuse; their education starts after the child is trapped in drug addiction.

Frank Singam