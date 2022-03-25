CNB works with educators, counsellors to share messages with the young

Forum writer Frank Singam feels that the lack of education and outreach will lead to the young being influenced by liberal voices that claim that drugs are harmless (Anti-drug punishment alone not enough without education, March 19).

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) shares this view. In our fight against drugs, we have been carrying out preventive drug education, even as we enforce our tough laws.

CNB has been holding anti-drug talks for schools, full-time national servicemen, and various youth groups, with sharings by CNB officers and former abusers.

We have also been working with educators, counsellors and other partners to share anti-drug messages with the young.

CNB places young drug abusers below the age of 21 in appropriate programmes.

Under the Youth Enhanced Supervision Scheme, low-risk youth offenders are placed under the care of social service agencies managed by the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Young people who are assessed to be at moderate risk of reoffending will be committed for treatment and rehabilitation at the Community Rehabilitation Centre. This programme is offered in a residential setting to strengthen the young person's familial and social bonds, while allowing them to continue attending school or work.

Young people who are assessed to be at high risk of reoffending will undergo treatment and rehabilitation in the Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

The active involvement of family members is equally critical to the successful rehabilitation of young abusers.

We encourage more parents to join us, to proactively advocate against drug abuse and start having conversations on the harms of drugs with their children early.

They can visit www.cnb.gov.sg to obtain information and resources.

Sng Chern Hong

Deputy Director (Policy and Administration)

Central Narcotics Bureau