An ill-timed move

Grab's announcement that it will be increasing its base fare by $1 for all transportation services except its standard taxi booking service, GrabHitch and GrabCoach, is very ill-timed.

We are currently in a pandemic, and demand for taxis and private-hire cars has dropped severely.

This is evident from the long queues of taxis at taxi stands.

While I understand the need to finally increase the base fare, after maintaining the same rate since 2017, does Grab have to raise fares now?

When Grab's fares are raised, customers may shift to other platforms.

The driver-partners that Grab says it is supporting will suffer instead, at least in the near term.

Grab needs to be more sincere about helping its driver-partners.

Martin Lee Ming Han