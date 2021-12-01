Amenities common in other locations too

I refer to Forum writer Tan Swan Hwee's letter suggesting that the future flats in the Mount Pleasant area should fall under the prime location public housing model (Mount Pleasant estate flats should fall under prime location housing model, Nov 29).

The reasons given by him are not sufficiently valid. If his reasons are used as criteria for the prime location model, new flats built in several locations would qualify.

Most Housing Board flats are intentionally built near amenities. Several HDB flats located at the fringe of the city area, such as in Kallang and Lavender, are also a few stations from Orchard Road.

There are several HDB flats which are close to reservoirs, for example those near Bedok Reservoir. Some flats in Ang Mo Kio are also close to MacRitchie Reservoir.

Similarly, residents living in flats in the Telok Blangah vicinity are also able to enjoy physical activity close to nature at Mount Faber.

Watching a soccer match for those living near Bishan stadium may be just as enjoyable as being able to watch people on horseback playing polo.

Then there are those high-rise flats with panoramic views of the entire surrounding area.

Should all new flats with such intrinsic benefits then fall under the prime location housing model?

Lastly, having average Singaporeans living in HDB flats near good class bungalows should be encouraged, instead of restricted by placing them in the prime location model.

This move will promote integration of Singaporeans of different income levels in more areas.

Lee Yim May