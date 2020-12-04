Forum: Allowing vouchers to be combined may mean fewer businesses will gain

We refer to Mr Tan Chor Pheng's letter (Let families combine SingapoRediscovers vouchers, Nov 28).

The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers is an economic scheme aimed at supporting tourism businesses and livelihoods that have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) carefully considered various options when designing the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme, including the possibility of allowing them to be stacked or combined.

Allowing vouchers to be combined may limit their benefits to a smaller pool of tourism businesses. Our hope is that Singaporeans will use the vouchers to support as many tourism businesses and workers as possible.

We agree with Mr Tan that families in Singapore should take advantage of the vouchers to enjoy an outing together and build strong family ties. To that end, STB has also provided child and youth subsidies for eligible Singaporeans who have familial relationships with minors under 18 years old.

This means that every adult Singaporean - no matter if they are parents, grandparents or extended family members - will be able to buy subsidised child/youth tickets for attractions and tours for their young relatives.

We are heartened by the interest in the SingapoRediscovers vouchers, and hope that Singaporeans will make full use of them to spend time with friends and family, while rediscovering our city and supporting jobs and livelihoods in the tourism sector.

Terrence Voon

Director, Communications and Marketing Capability

Singapore Tourism Board