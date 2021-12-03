Allow transactions to be done on websites too, not just on apps

It is heartening to see the efforts put into getting more people to use various e-services.

However, it seems that many of the developments have been designed with young and tech-savvy people in mind, which is not surprising, since most of the people designing apps and websites belong to this demographic.

For many simple transactions, which may need to be done only once, I am forced to download an app as there is no option to do the transaction on a website.

This includes making payments for healthcare services. For example, I need to download either the app specific to a healthcare cluster or the HealthHub app as there is no option to pay on the website of the institution itself.

Similarly, if I need to update my credit card details on my SP Group utilities account, I can do it only on the app and not on the website.

There are other examples of various agencies which make you download an app just to carry out a particular transaction, with no use for the app after that.

Admittedly, there are certain regular transactions where it makes sense to use an app - like the Parking.sg app, which is very convenient and well designed. But for most other functions, a website will suffice.

The Central Provident Fund Board and the Housing Board are examples of organisations that allow all types of transactions to be carried out on their website, and I applaud them for that.

It may be much faster to do a transaction on a website, rather than go through the process of installing, and maybe later uninstalling, an app.

Also, using a smartphone to enter information can be challenging with the limited screen space, half of which is covered by a keyboard, especially for those with poorer eyesight or hand-eye coordination. A website on a computer screen and physical keyboard make things much easier.

If a transaction is available on an app, what stops an organisation from providing the same service on its website, since all the back-end infrastructure is there.

If it is a matter of security, log-in methods used to authenticate users on the app can be used on the website.

I urge the authorities to have a holistic view of the features available on websites and apps, and consider all demographics at the planning and design stage.

Kunwar Bir Singh