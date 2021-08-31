Allow groups of vaccinated to eat there as it's a cheaper dining option

Makansutra founder K.F. Seetoh has said that it is ironic that the cap on dining in at coffee shops and hawker centres remains at two, while it is set at five for air-conditioned foodcourts and restaurants (Impractical to raise dine-in caps at hawker centres: MOH, NEA, Aug 27).

Ironic indeed. Hawker centres and coffee shops are visited by moderate-income earners.

The cost of eating at a restaurant is easily four or five times what we would spend at hawker centres. We cannot afford that every day.

Why disallow my family of five, or five friends, to have an economical meal together at the same table when we have all been vaccinated?

The reply from the authorities was that if vaccination status checks were required at hawker centres and coffee shops, they would add to the burden of already struggling operators and stallholders.

They also said that dining in is a high-risk activity as masks are removed and people are interacting at close quarters, and that an unvaccinated diner who gets Covid-19 is at high risk of falling very ill.

Granted, the Government is doing stall owners a favour, but what about the majority of consumers, namely the close to 80 per cent who are fully vaccinated?

It does not make sense that the dine-in curbs seem to penalise those who heeded the call to be vaccinated, to protect those who are unvaccinated.

Daniel Chan Wai Piew

