Allow family to use card for seniors' groceries

During the circuit breaker, to protect my father, who uses a wheelchair, from Covid-19, family members used his Pioneer Generation (PG) card to enjoy some discounts when buying groceries for him at the supermarket.

Subsequently, this benefit was removed and he needed to be present at the check-out counter to get the discount.

With more relaxed measures in phase three, there will be more people heading out of their homes.

Seniors, especially those with limited mobility, should continue to stay at home as much as possible until many in the population have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Hence, family members should continue to assist the elderly in buying groceries.

I urge supermarkets to allow family members to use the PG card on behalf of seniors, since they belong to a vulnerable group and should stay home.

Lim Lih Mei