Pioneer Generation

Allow family to use card for seniors' groceries

  • Published
    40 min ago

During the circuit breaker, to protect my father, who uses a wheelchair, from Covid-19, family members used his Pioneer Generation (PG) card to enjoy some discounts when buying groceries for him at the supermarket.

Subsequently, this benefit was removed and he needed to be present at the check-out counter to get the discount.

With more relaxed measures in phase three, there will be more people heading out of their homes.

Seniors, especially those with limited mobility, should continue to stay at home as much as possible until many in the population have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Hence, family members should continue to assist the elderly in buying groceries.

I urge supermarkets to allow family members to use the PG card on behalf of seniors, since they belong to a vulnerable group and should stay home.

Lim Lih Mei

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 30, 2020, with the headline 'Allow family to use card for seniors' groceries'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 