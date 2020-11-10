Forum: Allow credits to be used for dementia programmes

I received a notification letter on the SkillsFuture Credit top-up for my mother, who is 81 years old.

SkillsFuture Credits encourage learning for the majority of the population, but not for my mum who has dementia, chronic conditions and also uses a wheelchair.

This top-up would be put to good use if it could be used for dementia day programmes. Previously, my mum attended a three-hour dementia day programme, but withdrew from it due to its high cost as there was no subsidy given. It may seem like a stretch, but to some degree such programmes could be considered training.

For Singapore to be an inclusive society, the group of persons with dementia needs to be looked into, especially when they need more social interaction and cognitive-based activities.

I hope the Government can allow for some flexibility in the use of SkillsFuture Credits for people like my mother, so that it will benefit them and improve their well-being.

Teh Lay Eng