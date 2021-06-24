Allow bigger groups of fully vaccinated customers at private eateries

Singapore has allowed dining in to resume, but with group sizes limited to two people.

This limitation has continued to put tremendous stress on the ability of food and beverage (F&B) outlets to survive.

Given the high protection rates conferred by the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the Government should allow privately owned F&B outlets the flexibility to seat bigger groups of dine-in customers, as long as the customers and outlet staff are all fully vaccinated.

The group size could be capped at five or eight, and other rules such as having a safe distance between tables would still apply.

A one-size-fits-all set of rules and regulations should not be used when people who are fully vaccinated are less at risk than those who are not vaccinated.

I urge the authorities to give F&B outlets an alternative to the current rules to have a better chance of surviving the prolonged pandemic.

Alex Chan