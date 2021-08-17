Dining curbs

All parties in a group need to ensure compliance

All of us have a responsibility and vested interest in keeping our environment safe for one another. The rules and expected etiquette in the Covid-19 new normal have been clearly communicated in the area of dining in.

It is disappointing to read about people showing up with fake vaccination certificates, driven by self-centred reasons despite not being fully vaccinated (F&B patrons grapple with new dine-in rules, Aug 15).

When breaches occur, restaurant operators risk being shut down, which could threaten the livelihoods of their staff and affect their own families.

Should someone with Covid-19 be found to have dined in a restaurant, he puts at risk the lives of fellow diners and their families. This may also lead to fellow diners in close contact with him being issued with quarantine orders.

These are the widespread implications that can arise from an act by one selfish individual.

To discourage these acts, all parties must have skin in the game.

For instance, fellow diners within the same social group must be taken to task as well. This would be a good first line of prevention.

I encourage restaurant operators who pick up cases of fake vaccination certificates to call the police.

Let us all play our part in creating a safer environment.

Felix Kim Heok Eng

