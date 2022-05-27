Pity that lane named after him is so nondescript

I was delighted to read that Professor Euston Quah of Nanyang Technological University has written a book on Dutch economist Albert Winsemius, who helped shape Singapore's economic directions to its present day (Book on Albert Winsemius reveals the man behind Singapore's economic magic, May 21).

However, I would like to highlight the sorry state of Albert Winsemius Lane, all 90m of it. It is a nondescript road leading to a National Environment Agency office.

I don't think there are many people who can locate this lane in Singapore. I feel that it is better not to have this lane named after Dr Winsemius at all than to have it where it is presently.

It is, sad to say, an insult to the man who was Singapore's chief economic planner for 25 years and guided our nation's economic development as outlined in Prof Quah's book.

I hope the relevant authorities such as the Street and Building Names Board will look into this.

N. Varaprasad (Dr)