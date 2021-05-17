Airport workers deserve to get protection of the highest standard

The report yesterday on the tightened measures at Changi Airport to curb the spread of Covid-19 raises several questions (Changi to segregate arrivals from high-risk areas, May 16).

Some of the new measures seem like common sense, namely, having segregated zones for processing travellers from higher-risk countries.

I am concerned and puzzled as to why these measures were not the norm before the recent surge in cases.

What were the protective measures in place before the recent changes?

What categories of personal protective equipment (PPE) are worn by different groups of workers such as immigration officers and cleaners? How do the PPE regimes for our airport workers compare with those for air crew?

How do the new and previous protective measures for Changi Airport compare with the practices of other airports that also accept travellers from higher-risk countries?

Once community cases dwindled in Singapore and the country started opening its borders, our airport became the new front line against Covid-19.

Our airport workers, like our healthcare workers, deserve to be given protection of the highest standard.

This is also to protect the public until the majority have been vaccinated.

Could those in charge have done better? It seems like our food and beverage industry and workers now have to bear the brunt of the fallout.

It's all very well to exhort the public to remain vigilant, but Singapore also needs to be extra vigilant at its borders.

We should also review the protective measures in hotels where travellers serve their stay-home notice.

Sng Siew Ping