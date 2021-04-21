Airport takes multi-layered, risk-based approach to curbing infection

In his letter, "Stricter Covid-19 measures needed for inbound passengers at airport" (April 15), Mr Ong Cheng Hin expressed concerns about travellers mingling at the airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) have been working together, and adopt a multi-layered strategy towards minimising the risk of Covid-19 infection at Changi Airport.

All non-Singaporeans or non-permanent residents arriving from higher-risk countries must be tested to be Covid-19 negative before they depart for Singapore.

Airlines are also required to conduct a health assessment of passengers before allowing them to board their flights to Singapore.

We use a risk-based approach to manage arriving passengers.

Those from very high-risk countries will be escorted through the airport, separate from other passengers.

All other arriving passengers are not allowed to shop or dine in the public areas of the airport.

Passengers departing from Singapore, and transfer passengers from low-risk countries, may shop and dine at the airport while they wait for their flight.

In addition, passengers from higher-risk countries must serve stay-home notices (SHNs) in dedicated facilities after they arrive in Singapore, and are taken to their SHN accommodation in dedicated transport.

Within the airport, enhanced safe management measures, including mask-wearing, are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers.

Our front-line workers have been substantively vaccinated and are tested regularly, to prevent them from getting infected and bringing the virus into the community.

We have also ensured frequent disinfection and cleaning at the airport, especially the toilets.

The airport has been operating at less than 3 per cent of pre-Covid-19 passenger volumes for about a year now.

CAAS and CAG will continue to be vigilant.

We will review airport processes and implement additional measures, where necessary, to improve safety for passengers and Singaporeans.

Margaret Tan

Director

Airport Operations Regulation and Aviation Security

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

Albert Lim

Senior Vice-President

Passenger Experience

Changi Airport Group