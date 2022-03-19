Taxis replacing defunct payment terminals

We refer to Mr U Kyaw Oo's letter, "Long queue at airport as many taxi drivers prefer cash only, March 11".

All taxis (except a small number of Yellow Top taxis) in Singapore accept cashless payments, such as credit cards and Nets. PayLah and EZ-Link are also accepted by most taxis.

About 40 per cent of our taxis are replacing their defunct Wirecard payment terminals. The replacement will be completed by end-May.

At Changi Airport, the ground staff at the taxi stands will assist passengers who prefer to pay with a credit card to board taxis that are able to accept credit card payment.

Changi Airport Group is also working with taxi operators to engage taxi drivers and encourage them to go to the airport especially during peak hours, so as to minimise waiting times.

We thank Mr U Kyaw Oo for his feedback and we will continue to work with taxi operators to look into ways to enhance the passenger experience at Changi Airport.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority

Damian Tan

Vice-President, Airport Operations Management

Changi Airport Group