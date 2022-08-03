T4 transport to be ramped up if needed

We thank Mr U Kyaw Oo for his letter (Look into ways to improve Terminal 4's connectivity with airport's other terminals, July 28).

Since Terminal 4's opening in 2017, Changi Airport Group has been committed to ensuring that it is accessible to both passengers and members of the public.

When T4 reopens in September, there will be regular shuttle bus services operating to and from the terminal regularly throughout the day. These shuttle services will be free, and facilitate access to Changi Airport MRT station.

In addition, T4 is served by public buses (service numbers 24, 34, 36, and 110).

To facilitate transfer passengers making inter-terminal connections, there will be regular shuttle bus services connecting the terminals' transit areas.

Apart from having clear directional signs in the terminals, airport staff will be deployed to guide and assist passengers in finding their way. Information on the shuttle bus and public transport services will be available on the Changi Airport website, as well as on our iChangi mobile app.

We will closely monitor the traffic at T4 and ramp up our services, if required, to ensure a smooth travel experience for our passengers and visitors.

Ang Siew Min

Senior Vice President

Airport Operations Management

Changi Airport Group