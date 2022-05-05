Provide cabbies with more info on passenger arrivals

Airport

The current Cabs@Changi app needs to be improved and data made more readily available to improve the taxi situation at Changi Airport (Cabbies, private hire drivers continue to avoid Changi Airport, longer wait for travellers, May 2).

The app, which tells drivers what flights are arriving and how many taxis are in the queue, currently does not give taxi drivers enough information for them to gauge if they will be able to pick up a passenger if they drive an empty vehicle towards the airport.

Changi Airport Group could consider improving this situation.

First, have a live video stream of the passenger taxi queueing area at all terminals so that drivers can decide if they should head towards the airport.

Second, provide drivers with information on the number of passengers arriving at the terminals in the next hour (for example, an estimate like 0 to 50, 50 to 100 or 100 to 200 people).

This would be especially useful from midnight to 6am, as it would allow drivers to plan when to head to the airport.

I believe that the suggested measures will improve the taxi situation during peak hours at the airport.

Yeo Keng Song

