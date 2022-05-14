Airport

More steps taken to attract cabbies

Updated
Published
4 min ago

We refer to Mr Yeo Keng Song's letter, "Provide cabbies with more info on passenger arrivals at airport" (May 5).

We would like to thank him for his suggestions to improve the Cabs@Changi mobile app.

To help arriving passengers get a taxi out of the airport, Changi Airport Group will continue to engage taxi drivers to seek feedback and improve the mobile app so that better information can be provided to drivers.

We value the support of taxi drivers and strive to enhance the overall experience for those serving the airport.

This includes creating amenities for taxi drivers such as rest areas and canteens.

As Changi welcomes more travellers in the coming months, we hope to continue to encourage more taxi drivers to come to the airport.

Damian Tan

Vice-President

Airport Operations Management

Changi Airport Group

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 14, 2022, with the headline More steps taken to attract cabbies. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top