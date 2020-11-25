Forum: Aim is to offer expert health content

We thank Dr Desmond Wai for his feedback (Websites ranking doctors need to be regulated, Nov 17).

As a Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise-registered social enterprise, DoctorxDentist's mission is to raise health awareness by creating expert health content with medical practitioners. Since 2017, we have worked with more than 500 medical practitioners in Singapore to answer more than 10,000 health questions from the public for free, benefiting two million site visitors each year.

In response to Dr Wai, we wish to clarify that the DxD website does not have a ranking function. The platform hosts health content written by medical practitioners, and patients can contribute reviews of medical services.

We do not interfere with reviews beyond requesting that users log in with a social media account before writing a review. Medical practitioners are able to opt out of having reviews on DxD, or respond to reviews placed on DxD.

We wish to clarify that the DxD website does not encourage the public to visit any particular medical practitioner. Instead, the Find a Doctor directory on DxD helps patients make an informed decision when selecting a medical practitioner by providing comprehensive filtering options for speciality, treatment, location, reviews and insurance.

We thank Dr Wai for his suggestion of clearly indicating sponsored content, and acknowledge that as a site focused on healthcare transparency, we can do better in this regard. We will be reviewing our current processes.

We will continue to serve the local community with expert and objective health content from accredited medical practitioners.

Tristan Hahner

Co-founder

DoctorxDentist