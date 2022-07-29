Going paperless will be considered

We thank Mr Seow Sai Aun for his feedback (Let's go paperless for condo AGM reports, July 22).

The Building Maintenance and Strata Management Act 2004 requires management corporations to send the notice for an upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) and relevant documents to subsidiary proprietors by post.

This is to ensure that subsidiary proprietors who may not have ready access to e-mail or other electronic communication platforms can still receive the documents and are notified of the AGM.

We note the suggestion by Mr Seow to allow the AGM notice and other accompanying documents to be issued via electronic means and will consider this in our regular review of the Act.

Lim Chong Yong

Director, Building Management Department

Building and Construction Authority