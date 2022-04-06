Promote progressive and fair practices in recruiting older workers

A survey by the Ministry of Manpower found that the most common form of discrimination at the workplace and in job searches was age (Poll: Workers, job seekers report less discrimination, March 24).

In Singapore, many workers in their 50s who were displaced from their jobs in the last few years are likely to be feeling financial pressure from supporting children in tertiary education and from the healthcare and eldercare needs of their parents.

With each year out of the workforce, a mature worker faces more challenges in his job search.

The runway to build retirement adequacy becomes shorter and tougher as time passes.

Just as there are programmes for safety and flexibility in the workplace, I hope there can be programmes that promote progressive and fair practices in the recruitment of older workers, especially professionals, managers, executives and technicians.

For example, it could be proposed that companies set targets to interview a certain number of candidates above the age of 50 who meet the criteria to fill a position.

If a company plans to shortlist 10 candidates, it could set a target of at least two over-50s.

Programmes could also look into the training needed for a multi-generational workforce to be effective. The areas covered could include inter-generational communication and teamwork, as well as strategies to identify and remove age-related biases.

Incentives or funding to equip a multi-generational workforce to work effectively would improve the workings of organisations and the economy.

Let's work on seeing breakthroughs in reducing ageism.

Yeo Miu Ean