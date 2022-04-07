Employers should embrace having older women in workplace

As a woman who has played multiple roles both at work and at home, I applaud the Government's plans to improve the lives of women here with the endorsement of the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development (House endorses road map to equality for S'pore women, April 6).

However, as I read the White Paper in detail, I felt that some things are still missing.

After the pandemic hit in 2020, I found out that about 45 women in their 40s to 60s in my career network had lost their jobs.

Some channelled their grievances to the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, but most probably recognised that they were fighting an uphill battle and moved on. To date, close to 90 per cent of these women, including me, remain unemployed.

Many of us followed the Government's advice to upgrade ourselves, hopeful that we would be able to return to the workforce once the economy reopened.

Disappointingly, even after acquiring in-demand skills such as business analytics and social media marketing, the majority of us have continued to experience age discrimination in our career search over the past two years.

One of the action plans proposed in the White Paper is to develop career mentorship, networking opportunities and training programmes for women at work and re-entering the workforce.

It would be more meaningful if employers could embrace mature women and our wealth of experience and skills, and retain us in the workplace.

I urge employers not to freeze working women out of the workforce. Please give us a chance to run a few more laps before we feel ready to retire.

We are agile, creative, sensible and willing to run an extra mile with an employer, if only we are granted a chance.

Ho See Ling