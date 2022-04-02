Learning dialects a good way to bridge generation gap

Inter-generational cohesion is paramount in our rapidly ageing society (More learning dialects to connect with seniors, culture, March 27).

While it is heartening that more younger people have shown greater interest in taking dialect lessons, it is also beneficial for older people to learn other dialects besides their own so as to widen their social network among their contemporaries.

The learning of dialects also provides an ideal platform to encourage more mingling between the young and seniors.

As our population becomes increasingly mature and family sizes shrink, we will have fewer young people looking after the elderly.

Seniors will need to rely more and more on their friends and on social workers and volunteers.

Dialect-speaking seniors find it difficult to connect with young people who are more comfortable speaking Mandarin or English. This has resulted in a generation gap.

Hopefully, dialect-speaking young adults will engage more with seniors, especially those who are lonely. Social isolation can adversely affect one's physical and mental well-being.

Through social interaction, both the young and the old will enjoy and benefit from sharing knowledge and experiences.

More importantly, seniors will be able to remain alert and continue to lead an active life.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng