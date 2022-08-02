Steps taken to address pain points of single parents

We refer to Ms Shailey Hingorani's letter, "Questions remain about new Adoption of Children Act" (July 28).

The Act clearly states that the welfare of the child must be the key consideration in any adoption proceeding. All adoption applications - whether by married or single applicants - are assessed with this as the governing factor. We evaluate the suitability of the applicant and assess if the adoption is in the child's welfare. There is no change to the Government's policy on adoption by single persons.

Ms Hingorani also calls for criteria used in suitability assessments to be made publicly available. We would like to draw her attention to the parliamentary debate on the Bill, in which the Minister for Social and Family Development said the factors related to an applicant's suitability to adopt will be prescribed in subsidiary legislation, and will include parenting capacity and the existence of support networks.

The Government has stated that Singapore's public policy encourages parenthood within marriage. Planned and deliberate single parenthood is not encouraged as a lifestyle choice.

Nevertheless, we empathise with the challenges single parents face, and the Government provides Singaporean families, including single-parent families, with broad-based benefits to support their children's development. Through the Alliance for Action to Strengthen Marriages and Family Relationships, we are also working with stakeholders and community partners to understand and address pain points single parents have.

Yoganathan Ammayappan

Senior Director, Rehabilitation and Protection Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development