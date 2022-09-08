Adopt lifelong learning, as all knowledge acquired is valuable

Despite the benefits that can come from adopting lifelong learning, many adults often blame a lack of time for not doing so.

Learning is based on two main principles, the transfer of knowledge followed by a behaviour change.

All knowledge acquired is valuable and may prove vital in times of crisis.

For example, from the Covid-19 pandemic, we learnt that hand-washing, together with the wearing of masks, helps to prevent infection.

These lessons helped Singapore to emerge from the crisis not only wiser, but also more prepared.

Perhaps government ministries could encourage people to learn by creating short videos through which viewers can learn more about the different policies under their purview. For those who want to know more, the ministries could offer synchronous talks via Zoom for further engagement.

To quote American writer Maya Angelou: "I did then what I knew how to do. Now that I know better, I do better."

The more we learn, the better we can be.

Ng Weng Keong