Adopt later starting time in schools

Adolescents not getting sufficient sleep is a recurring problem, and also a serious one.

They feel sleepy later in the night, and end up sleeping in till late the next day.

However, as most schools start before 8am, students are forced to wake up before they are naturally supposed to. This results in these adolescents suffering from sleep deprivation.

Sleep deprivation is a serious issue that can affect a person's mental and physical well-being.

Cardiovascular diseases, weight gain and poor performance are just some of the consequences of insufficient sleep.

If schools, however, were to start an hour later, students would get an hour more of much-needed rest, lowering their chances of suffering from mental and physical health problems, and facilitating the hormonal changes of an adolescent going through puberty.

Once a fortnight, my school holds a "late-in day", meaning school starts an hour later.

Students usually go to school in better spirits and with more rested bodies.

I have even noticed an improvement in my own performance.

I was able to focus better during lessons and had an easier time understanding the content. I also felt less lethargic and therefore was in a better mood.

Therefore, I urge schools to adopt a later starting time as I feel it can make a difference to the overall well-being of students.

Rebecca Kwek, 15

Secondary 4 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS

If you are 21 years or below and want to share your opinion, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg with the subject header "Voices of Youth". Include your age, contact details and school level if you're a student. Please keep your letter to 300 words.