Admin fee for copy of test results unreasonable

Recently, I was made aware by Changi General Hospital that patients have to pay administrative fees when they request copies of their medical test results at the medical records office.

I was told that this is the practice across all restructured hospitals, but I have never been charged before to get copies of medical test results for myself or my family members.

Patients who ask for a copy of their medical test results on the same day of the consultation with a doctor are not charged, but not all patients ask for a print-out of test results on the same day of the consultation for various reasons.

Although most test results are uploaded on the HealthHub web portal and mobile app, many seniors have limited digital literacy skills.

I urge the authorities and healthcare providers to not charge for first-time requests for copies of medical test results for the convenience of patients.

It is also an unnecessary financial burden for patients who want to keep the hard copy of their health data for easier reference.

Chun Shian Chew