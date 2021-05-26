Covid-19

Address risk posed by cross-border truck drivers

Trucks from Malaysia queueing to enter Singapore, at the Causeway in January. With the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Malaysia, the Singapore authorities should reassess the risk posed by cross-border truck drivers, says the writer.
The recent Changi Airport Covid-19 cluster linked to incoming passengers is a stark reminder that our defences are only as strong as the weakest link.

On this note, with Covid-19 cases increasing alarmingly in Malaysia, the authorities would need to reassess the risk posed by cross-border truck drivers.

In March last year, when both Singapore and Malaysia closed the borders owing to the first wave of the outbreak, truck drivers were allowed to cross freely to deliver goods here.

As a tiny island-state, this arrangement is inevitable as we rely heavily on Malaysia for our food supplies.

However, with the deteriorating situation in Malaysia and the Malaysian government implementing stricter movement control order measures, Singaporeans need an assurance that this free movement of cross-border truck drivers will not result in the next outbreak.

Lee Yong Se

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 26, 2021, with the headline 'Address risk posed by cross-border truck drivers'.
