Address all issues before opening up

Reopening the Singapore economy before the country is fully vaccinated will carry the risk of having the Covid-19 infection rate spike. Current available vaccines do not protect anyone 100 per cent, with the efficacy of protection weakening over time.
Improper planning and poor timing in reopening the economy will affect everyone here adversely.
We need to improve contact tracing, prevent clusters from growing, strengthen ways to protect those who are vulnerable and punish the recalcitrant.
Only when these and other crucial safe management issues have been properly addressed can Singapore safely reopen without hiccups and set a good example to others.
Gabriel Ong