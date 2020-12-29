Forum: Add waterproof covers to blue bins

I am concerned about the functionality of the National Environment Agency's (NEA) big blue commingled recycling bins.

They do help by providing Singaporeans with a convenient way to recycle. However, the utility is lost when it rains.

Since recyclables are usually packed in knotted plastic bags, they are not completely waterproof, so will be drenched when rainwater enters the bin.

As part of a family that makes it a point to recycle as much as possible, I find this very disappointing as it wastes the effort that we put into washing and drying our recyclables.

The NEA's website says that putting the recycling bins at void decks is not an option as they pose a fire hazard. A solution to this problem would be recycling bins with waterproof sliding covers.

Kayshya Lingesh