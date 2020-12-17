Covid-19 measures

Forum: ActiveSG camp being probed

People playing badminton at the Yishun Sports Hall, on June 27, 2020.PHOTO: SPORT SINGAPORE
We thank Ms Pauline Shu Pek Yen for her feedback (ActiveSG camp broke agency's own rules, Dec 16).

Sport Singapore's safe management measures are for everyone to follow without any exceptions.

The measures are in place for everyone's safety to ensure our facilities and common spaces remain safe for all to use.

We view any violation of the safe management measures very seriously as they compromise the entire national effort to minimise the risk of Covid-19 community transmission.

Sport Singapore has begun its investigation into the incident after Ms Shu highlighted it to officers at the Jurong East ActiveSG management office.

Please be assured that action will be taken against anyone who has breached the safe management measures.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore

