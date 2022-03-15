S'poreans should follow the example set by their country

Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong asks Singaporeans to step up to make a difference as responsible, active bystanders (Time to turn 'bochap' Singaporeans into active bystanders, March 11).

While Ms Chua focuses on situations in Singapore, a lot of her points can be extended to how countries behave.

Look at how the world responded to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Many chose to act like apathetic bystanders.

The pandemic might not have wreaked as much devastation had richer nations worked together to help poorer nations in areas such as supplying vaccines.

And as war continues in Ukraine, how many countries have stood up to support it against the Russian aggressors?

As a Singaporean, I am very proud of how the country has decided to be an active bystander.

It donated vaccines through the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) facility, and donated medical supplies to other Asean countries.

And it is the only country in South-east Asia that has imposed sanctions against Russia over the invasion.

Therefore, I urge all Singaporeans to listen to Ms Chua and do our best as active bystanders.

This would make Singapore a place that other countries hope to emulate.

Ng Choon Lai