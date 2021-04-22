Accurate credit risk assessment and management are done

The recent report on the rise of "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) platforms (Just another debt?, April 18) raises some concerns surrounding the industry, but when addressing such concerns, Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon may have misrepresented some things.

One point made was that BNPL companies do not conduct income checks on customers.

In fact, the entire BNPL business model hinges on accurate credit risk assessment and management, and the ability of consumers to spend and pay sustainably over the long term.

During account set-up, users have to provide personal details, or grant access to MyInfo, from which relevant information is then used for assessing the applicant's credit risk.

We also use a method known as alternative credit scoring, which goes beyond the traditional methods of relying solely on credit bureaus, to determine credit risk.

Once approved, the transaction limit is set for each applicant at much lower amounts than what credit cards approve.

Another point made was the assertion that late fees for delinquent payments can go as high as 60 per cent of the outstanding balance on an annual basis.

The article failed to mention that most BNPL companies implement a cap on late fees.

For example, we limit the late fee amount to $20 for the first missed payment (after a grace period), followed by $10 after another seven days. In total, the maximum late fee is capped at $60.

When payment is overdue, we immediately suspend accounts to prevent further usage.

Unlike credit cards, BNPL companies do not charge any interest on outstanding amounts. Hence, the debt does not snowball with punitive compound interest.

This is a fundamental point of difference because the BNPL business model is built on merchant fees, not interest debt, annual fees or servicing fees.

The fact is that fewer than 1 per cent of our customer base miss payments.

BNPL's repayment terms are clear and transparent, and designed to prevent shoppers from accumulating rollover debt. This is something traditional credit systems do not prevent.

While concerns on creating debt traps are legitimate, and broader financial literacy and education on responsible BNPL and credit card usage as a whole are required, the question that needs to be asked is: Do existing models work well enough to prevent levels of consumer debt that affect a person's quality of life?

David Chen

Chief Executive Officer

Atome

WRITER'S NOTE:

Asking customers to fill registration forms without supporting income proof is not exactly a prudent way to check credit risk if, ultimately, 18-year-old students who have no salaries can be accepted as customers.

Perhaps BNPL providers should consider asking parents to approve such applications since their supplementary credit cards are being used for registration.

On late fees, more information is certainly welcomed, especially when many now are unclear whether a $100 unpaid purchase can result in a maximum $60 charge (60 per cent penalty).

Finally, BNPL providers should consider implementing their own borrowing and debt collection system since they are confident many customers do not default.

Passing charges to customers' credit cards is making the banks pay for customers, who will be charged high interest rates for any unpaid debt.