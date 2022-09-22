Accidents

Why does junction have turning signal for one direction but not the other?

Updated
Published
10 min ago

On Sept 3, my son was driving along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 when he was involved in a serious collision with a vehicle going in the opposite direction which had attempted to make a right turn to Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 without checking for traffic. He was hospitalised due to the impact.

At that junction, turning from Avenue 6 to Avenue 3 in the direction of AMK Hub is a signalised turn, but vehicles going in the opposite direction turning right to Avenue 3 make a discretionary right turn.

I do not understand why there is a red-amber-green turning signal for only one of the right turns at that junction. I believe my son's accident could have been avoided had there been a turning signal in the opposite direction.

I hope someone can look into this matter so as to avoid similar accidents occurring again if discretionary right turns are allowed.

James Lim Peck Heng

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 22, 2022, with the headline Why does junction have turning signal for one direction but not the other?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top