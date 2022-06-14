Accident

Release investigation report even if no claim is made

My stationary vehicle was sideswiped by an SBS Transit bus at a traffic junction on May 18. The bus moved off without stopping. Fortunately, I was unhurt and only the mirror on my two-month-old vehicle was damaged.

I wrote to SBS Transit immediately. I was told the investigation would take 10 working days and that I should submit any claims separately to the company. Reimbursement of claims would be made according to the investigation report.

I wrote to SBS Transit again on June 6, and received a reply on June 8, 17 working days after the accident. SBS Transit told me that it would not release the investigation report until I submitted a claim.

I wonder why, though. I should have the right to the investigation report whether or not I make a claim.

I am not doing this for financial gain. All I am asking for is an explanation from SBS Transit to close the issue.

Luanne Tan Su-Yin

