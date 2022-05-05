All came together to help motorcyclist and pillion rider

I was cycling on Saturday evening when it started to rain. I stopped at a bus stop in Sixth Avenue near the Jalan Haji Alias junction.

I heard a bang and saw that a motorbike had hit the rear bumper of a car - the rider had apparently been unable to stop in time when the traffic light turned red.

The motorcyclist, pillion rider and motorbike had all fallen onto the road in a small tangle.

Before I could cross the road to the accident site, four or five others had stopped to help. They helped the men to their feet, righted the fallen bike and checked the two for injuries. The men were a little shaken but otherwise fine.

The driver of the car that had been hit came out, noted the minor damage to the bumper and told the motorcyclist not to worry about it. His main concern seemed to be that no one was injured.

The whole incident lasted about two or three minutes. All at the scene were focused on helping the motorcyclist and pillion rider.

I am proud that Singaporeans are looking out for one another.

Yeo Seng Chong