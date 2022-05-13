Couples may have other reasons for buying property separately

Forum writer Ee Teck Siew's suggestion that married couples should pay an additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) for a second property makes the assumption that couples who own two properties under their separate names are doing so to avoid the ABSD (Should married couples pay ABSD for second property?, May 11).

There are many other reasons why couples buy properties under separate names. They may want to own properties under their own names for better financial management and easier division of properties should the need arise.

As more and more couples are financially independent of each other as both are working, each is capable of financing a property without the need to buy it jointly.

Lee Yim May