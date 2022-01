I refer to the article, "Chasing trolleys" (Jan 9).

One reason why trolleys are being abandoned in this way is that there is no way to tie the perpetrators back to the trolley.

Perhaps a one-time registration using a QR code could be required before a person is able to use a trolley.

This would record the user's identity, and enable the authorities to prosecute any offenders for what is essentially theft.

Chiok Beng Piow