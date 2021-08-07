A tutor plays the role of a coach

While I agree that it "costs parents plenty" and may create stress for some students, I would say not every child is stressed out by tuition (Should China's curbs on tuition be looked at here?, July 29; and China cracking down on private tuition: A lesson for S'pore?, Aug 5).

As a tutor, I know some students thrive on additional stress, find schoolwork a piece of cake and want to excel in their favourite subjects. Some even want to spend most of their spare time focusing on their pet areas.

And for very weak students, a tutor may help them cope, which would reduce their stress.

In the academic arena, some students have high aspirations.

Some want to push themselves to greater heights and are aiming for the President's Scholarship or other prestigious scholarships.

Who is to tell them not to strive for these by putting in extra hours? For these students, the tutor plays a role similar to a coach's.

Granted, there are many students who have been cajoled into attending tuition classes by their parents and may be stressed out.

It may be prudent for parents to not push their children beyond their limits.

To reduce undue stress, parents could consider sending their children for tuition only in their weaker subjects and not nearly every subject, as some more affluent parents are tempted to do.

Low Siew Hua