A missed opportunity to demonstrate bipartisanship

I read with interest Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang's commentary arguing that it is not too late to bridge the Fica divide (Not too late to bridge Fica divide, Oct 17).

The passing of Fica, or the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act, in Parliament along party lines was, indeed, a missed opportunity to send a strong message to foreign state and non-state actors who want to destabilise Singapore and undermine its hard-fought peace and prosperity.

More than the law itself, a bipartisanship approval of the legislation would have made any foreign actor think twice before attempting to pit us against one another.

We should expect, from time to time, that our politicians have fundamental disagreements on everything from minimum wage to health insurance coverage, or even the ideal size of a class, and have robust debates about these issues in Parliament.

But on issues of national security and foreign policy, which under-gird our sovereignty, displaying a united front is a lot more powerful than any law or policy can ever be.

Such an important piece of legislation, however, should have been deliberated further with the largest opposition party in Parliament.

This could have been done through a Select Committee or even in private before it was tabled, to get everyone on board.

In publicly disagreeing over the details of Fica, we may have missed this larger point and emboldened the very people the Act intended to weaken.

Chirag Agarwal